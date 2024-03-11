Morgan’s Wonderland reopens following $6.5 million expansion project

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland reopens Monday following a huge expansion project that added four new attractions and made upgrades throughout the accessible, inclusive park.

The $6.5 million renovation project took four months to complete.

The first 100 guests who attend the grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. will receive a free Fiesta San Antonio medal that incorporates the park’s new attractions into its colorful design.

The park be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through March 17 for spring break and then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday for the rest of the month.

You can get all of the information about park hours and admission on the park’s website.

The new attractions include:

4D Cinema in Sensory Village , which will give riders in wheelchairs the sensation of riding a roller coaster. “Examples of the unique elements are electric actuators that deliver smooth and accurate motion effects, a custom video screen size for guests of all abilities and a motion-disengage option for those who do not wish to experience coaster-like sensations,” park President , which will give riders in wheelchairs the sensation of riding a roller coaster. “Examples of the unique elements are electric actuators that deliver smooth and accurate motion effects, a custom video screen size for guests of all abilities and a motion-disengage option for those who do not wish to experience coaster-like sensations,” park President Richard Pretlow said in the release.

Pirate’s Island Cruises boat ride will allow for cruises on the eight-acre, catch-and-release-fishing lake. Riders will board the boat from a newly constructed pier and dock near the Pirate Island playscape.

The Rocket’s Sky Flight Adventure zip line will allow riders to soar above the lake. “A manufacturer from Utah will install the first-of-its-kind, 4-seater zip line that can accommodate riders with disabilities and special needs,” Pretlow said, adding the zip line will also have room for riders’ medical gear.

Jette’s Wonder Bikes feature six, hang-glider-style cars that fly in a circular pattern. Riders can pedal or use hand cranks to make the cars swoop up and down.

The renovations also included upgrades to food areas and other facilities.

For more information on passes and memberships, click here.

The park is open to people of all ages and disabilities. Hartman created the park with his wife, Maggie, amid their work to address challenges for people with special needs.

The park was named after their daughter, Morgan, who was born with cognitive and physical challenges.