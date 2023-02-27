Morgan’s Wonderland lands new president with Six Flags, SeaWorld ties

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland has secured a new president, tapping industry veteran Richard Pretlow to lead the ultra-accessible theme park.

Pretlow, an architect by trade, brings more than 14 years of theme park industry experience to the Alamo City attraction.

“We are not just a theme park, we are doing so much more to bring about inclusion,” said Gordon Hartman, who spearheaded the development of Morgan’s Wonderland and founded the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation. “Richard’s vision for the park shows how we are just getting started in fulfilling our mission.”

Pretlow has worked his way up the theme park industry ladder, serving in various leadership roles with multiple parks, including SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Great Escape and Sesame Place, to name a few.

“There is so much trajectory at Morgan’s Wonderland, from potential new rides, food, retail, entertainment and ticketing opportunities,” Pretlow said, noting he plans to implement strategies to expand on those areas and on community awareness of the theme park and its mission.

Pretlow said he also plans to work with other parks and attractions on how they can become more inclusive and accessible. He’s joining an organization that has continued to expand its mission and its footprint.

In October, Hartman opened the 165,000-square-foot Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan’s Wonderland near the Northeast San Antonio theme park. The $45 million project, years in the making, is expected to serve as a model campus. The center, which operates under Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative umbrella, is home to more than 30 community-based organizations, including the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

Hartman has spent years working to address special-needs challenges. His daughter Morgan was born with cognitive and physical challenges.

Read the full story on the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

