9-story mixed-use development coming to the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO – A new nine-story, mixed-use development is in the works at the Pearl.

Officials with Oxbow Development Group told KSAT Thursday that the project will include approximately 250 multifamily units and tens-of-thousands of square feet of commercial space.

The building will be located at 102 E. Josephine Street, across the street from La Gloria and Hotel Emma.

“Oxbow Development Group is excited to have an opportunity to create a project that connects meaningfully to the San Antonio River and is just steps from Pearl, Hotel Emma, and various Potluck restaurants,” said CEO of Oxbow Development Group Bill Shown.

Rendering for 102 E. Josephine Street (Oxbow Development Group)

There will be a structured garage, which will include at least one level of underground parking, with more than 200 public parking spaces.

“Transforming a former industrial site into something that is beautiful and that contributes to the dynamism of the neighborhood is in our DNA,” Shown said.

A press release from Oxbow states that the company is dedicated to creating sustainable, walkable, timeless, evocative, and soulful places where beauty can thrive.

Details on when the building will break ground have not been announced.

