Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry

SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio.

The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.

According to the listing, the home was designed by renowned architect Atlee B. Ayers in the Beaux Arts style.

Ayres, the state architect of Texas in 1915, designed many homes in San Antonio, which can be seen on SAHouseRegistry.com.

W French Place was built in 1904 and has three floors. It’s roughly 6,870 square feet, and has a pool, hot tub and separate two-bedroom carriage house.

Diana Gonzalez has the listing. She provided the photos for this article, which were shot by Bright and Early Productions.

