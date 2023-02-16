Pearl music hall changes, operator sets targeted opening and eyes expansion

The Pearl is transforming its historic Pearl Stable building into a 1,000-seat music venue. Stable Hall, along with a biergarten, will open in spring 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Potluck Hospitality set a targeted opening date for its new music hall in the historic Pearl Stable building. It is also making some significant changes to the original plans for the near-downtown project.

One of the groups spun off from Pearl, Potluck is also exploring potential expansion that could ultimately extend its footprint beyond San Antonio.

The music venue has been in the works for more than two years.

“Our plan is to be open to the public in December,” Potluck Hospitality CEO Elizabeth Fauerso said.

That unveiling is expected to include a showcase of live music featuring a mix of artists and genres representative of the area. The plan is to begin booking touring acts into the building in 2024.

I reported in March 2022 on plans to transform the nearly 130-year-old structure that once housed brewery horses into a new music hall that can seat roughly 1,000 concertgoers. Initial plans also called for an outdoor biergarten that would serve Texas and European beers and German street foods.

That part of the plan has been scrapped in favor of more public green space.

“After exploring everything, we just decided to focus on the interior space, on music,” Fauerso said, noting the plan will include indoor bar space. “Because of how historic the building is, we wanted to preserve the public space around it.”

That outside space around the hall will now complement Pearl’s 1100 Springs Plaza and other park areas.

“We want to emphasize our food and beverage program around the park,” Fauerso said, noting it could include new projects Potluck is contemplating elsewhere on Pearl’s campus. “We are always conscious of the balance between space that truly feels public… and places that are animated by different kinds of operations.”

