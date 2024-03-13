Family demands justice for man found dead on Northwest Side with signs of trauma

San Antonio police say the victim’s body showed obvious signs of trauma, but an official cause of death has not yet been stated.

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a man who was found dead in an apartment parking lot is searching for answers.

The discovery was made early Saturday morning on W. Sunshine Drive off Bandera Road.

San Antonio police say the victim’s body showed obvious signs of trauma, but an official cause of death has not yet been stated.

The victim’s sister, Vanessa, shared her thoughts on the situation, “he’s a father, he’s a son, he’s a brother, and he was taken from us, and we want justice. We want to know what happened,” said Vanessa.

Vanessa went on to say her brother would have turned 31 next month.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

