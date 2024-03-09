30-year-old man with signs of trauma pronounced dead on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said its homicide detectives are looking into the cause of a man’s death early Saturday morning.

A female called police around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after she found the man unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Sunshine Road.

Police officers and EMS arrived at the apartment complex where the man was pronounced dead, authorities said.

SAPD said signs of trauma were apparent on the victim, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will be commissioned to determine an official cause of death.

Police said they do not know when the incident occurred or of any suspect information at this time.