Tobin Center to hold free Wellness Field Day with exercise, wellness sessions

Yoga at the Tobin Center.

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host its first Wellness Field Day with free exercise and wellness sessions.

Wellness Field Day is planned for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13.

The free event is part of the 2024 Wellness at the Tobin series, which connects the community with physical, mindful and environmental classes like dancing and yoga.

It will include five concurrent 20-minute fitness sessions from a variety of organizations, including:

There will be a 10-minute break between each class.

Cryofit Alamo Heights, Sweat Equity, Stretch Zone and Green Spaces Alliance will also be on site.

The Tobin Center is located at 100 Auditorium Circle in downtown San Antonio.

