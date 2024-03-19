2024 Cesar Chavez March planned for Saturday: What to know about the route, schedule, Park & Ride

SAN ANTONIO – The 28th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice is planned for Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the annual march to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

Saturday’s events will start with a morning program near the Guadalupe Theater on the West Side. From there, marchers will head east to Hemisfair, where a celebration is planned.

Here’s what to know about the schedule, route, VIA Park & Ride and weather for Saturday’s March for Justice.

Schedule of events

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a morning program with guest speakers at the intersection of Guadalupe and South Brazos streets, near the Guadalupe Theater at 1301 Guadalupe St. Street closures for Guadalupe will begin at 8 a.m.

The march is slated to step off at 10 a.m. and head toward Hemisfair’s Civic Park.

A celebration is planned for 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Hemisfair. There will be food trucks and guest speakers, according to the city.

Route

The March for Justice is two miles long.

After stepping off at Guadalupe and South Brazos streets, marchers will head east on Guadalupe, walk under Interstate 35 and then head north on South Flores Street.

Marchers will then head east on Cesar Chavez Boulevard until they reach Hemifair.

There will be a water station at the Flores and Cesar Chavez intersection, in front of H-E-B.

Portable restrooms will be available at the start and end points. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes.

The event is pet-friendly.

VIA Park & Ride

VIA will provide free service to and from the march.

People can park at the Alamodome in Lot B or C and ride to the start of the march from 8-10 a.m. Return service will take place until 2:30 p.m. from Gate 4 of the Institute of Texan Cultures.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool and use the Park & Ride service to reduce congestion.

Weather

The weather for Saturday will be nice and comfortable, according to KSAT meteorologists.

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page, or download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio.