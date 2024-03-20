Armored truck crew robbed at gunpoint on the Northeast Side, SAPD says

Armored truck employees were robbed on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in the 1500 block of Austin Highway.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two people who robbed an armored truck crew at gunpoint on the Northeast Side.

The robbery happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. Wednesday as the armored truck employees were making their rounds in the 1500 block of Austin Highway, near Harry Wurzbach Road.

SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz said after the truck stopped, a vehicle pulled up behind it. Two people exited the suspect vehicle and robbed the armored truck employees at gunpoint.

The robbers directed the employees to get on their knees and look face down as they stole an unknown amount of money.

“They got them by surprise,” Soliz said.

No shots were fired.

The robbers went back to their vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. A vehicle description is unknown since the robbery was “very quick,” Soliz said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s Robbery unit at 210-207-0300.