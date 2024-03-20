64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD searching for 20-year-old man connected to shooting behind warehouse on Northeast Side

Ju Von William Phillips wanted in connection with capital murder case

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Northeast Side, SAPD, Crime Stoppers
Ju Von William Phillips wanted in connection with capital murder case (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 20-year-old man accused of robbing and killing another man in late February.

Officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of NE Loop 410 for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 29.

Recommended Videos

They found Cesar Estevan Garcia, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said surveillance video showed Garcia meeting up with two people behind a warehouse, where he was robbed, shot and killed.

Kia Dotson, 21, was charged with capital murder in early March.

Police are now looking for Ju Von William Phillips in connection with the capital murder case of Casar Garcia.

Anyone with information about Phillips is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tipsters could be eligible for a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter