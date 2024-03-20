SAPD searching for 20-year-old man connected to shooting behind warehouse on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 20-year-old man accused of robbing and killing another man in late February.

Officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of NE Loop 410 for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 29.

They found Cesar Estevan Garcia, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said surveillance video showed Garcia meeting up with two people behind a warehouse, where he was robbed, shot and killed.

Kia Dotson, 21, was charged with capital murder in early March.

Police are now looking for Ju Von William Phillips in connection with the capital murder case of Casar Garcia.

Anyone with information about Phillips is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tipsters could be eligible for a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Callers can remain anonymous.