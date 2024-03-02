San Antonio police release surveillance video in deadly Northeast Side shooting, victim identified

The San Antonio Police Department released surveillance video of a man being shot and killed behind a Northeast Side warehouse earlier this week.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office also identified the shooting victim as 25-year-old Caesar Garcia, who died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The surveillance video, posted to the department’s Facebook page, shows Garcia walking out of the building just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse is located along Northeast Loop 410 near FM 78.

In the video, two men are seen approaching Garcia. As he started to walk up a small flight of stairs, the video appeared to show the two men attacking and shooting Garcia.

The video showed the two men run away. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video also showed a black car, what SAPD described in the post as a “black Hyundai Sonata” and “missing a bumper,” that police believe is the suspect’s getaway vehicle.

According to the department’s post, officers at the scene found Glock switches in small plastic baggies near Garcia’s body.

If anyone with information on the two suspects or the vehicle in the video, police suggest calling the SAPD Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.

