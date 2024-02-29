Man shot, killed by two other men on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking into why two men shot and killed another man before fleeing the scene Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. next to a warehouse near Northeast Loop 410 and FM 78.

Recommended Videos

Investigators said the victim was standing at the back door of a warehouse when the suspects approached him and started shooting. The suspects then hopped into a black sedan and left the scene on FM 78, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not yet know how many times the victim was shot. Authorities also do not have a description of the suspects who sped away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.