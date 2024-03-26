San Antonio area students show off their film talents during BexarFest preview

SAN ANTONIO – The red carpet was rolled out for multimedia students from 19 San Antonio area high schools on Monday night.

Previously, the students had teamed up with local nonprofit organizations to make a movie about them.

They spent months on the project and on Monday night they had the chance to watch their movies at the Palladium theater.

This is all leading up to the upcoming 8th Annual BexarFest.

On April 1, the films, photos, music and graphic designs will be displayed to the public.

Students will be honored in several categories during an award ceremony at the Tobin Center on April 1.

It is free, you just need a ticket to attend. For ticket information visit Tobin Center.org.