All-girls team from Judson ISD competes in BexarFest

LIVE OAK, Texas – The team at Judson Early College Academy says their BexarFest project is a labor of love with lots of lessons.

They’re highlighting Sheepdog Impact Resistance, a nonprofit serving those on the frontlines.

“What’s it like working on a project like this?” asked KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“It’s definitely exciting,” said Amber Perales, a senior at JECA. “You’re going out there, you’re making videos, taking pictures, meeting new people.”

The team has spent countless hours over the past four months working on the project, all while pursuing their high school diplomas and associate’s degrees.

The team’s teacher, Marcus Martinez, said the deadlines have pushed his students to grow.

“To watch them go one-on-one when we’re on the filming days is pretty awesome because they’re just grown up,” he said.

Martinez said his teams have been part of BexarFest since it started eight years ago.

This year’s team from JECA is the competition’s only all-girls team, which Perales believes gives them an edge.

“You know, sometimes boys are a little bit slackers,” she said, laughing. “But, yeah, it’s just been — it’s been really fun just to be around a bunch of girls.”

The team even has bright pink Barbie-themed shirts, which Perales feels is fitting.

“We have the one male in our group, which is our teacher,” she said. “Let’s make him, I don’t know, Ken or Alan or whatever.”

From the graphics to the music, these “Barbies” created every element of their project. They hope their work helps connect Sheepdog with someone in need.

“There is help out there, especially for veterans and first responders and people who have been on those frontlines,” said Perales.

On April 1, the films, photos, music and graphic designs will be displayed to the public.

Students will be honored in several categories during an award ceremony at the Tobin Center on April 1.

It is free, you just need a ticket to attend. For ticket information, visit TobinCenter.org.

Find more BexarFest coverage on KSAT.com here