Property owners concerned about losing their homes if city flooding proposal becomes reality

SAN ANTONIO – A new City of San Antonio proposal aimed at flood control is sacrificing over 100 homes with the goal of saving thousands more.

Property owners in the Thompson Neighborhood area expressed a flood of emotions at a meeting on Wednesday at Brentwood Middle School.

“I myself have 52 years in my home. I’ve never seen a flood that affects my home, and I live right next to the drainage ditch,” Rene Enriquez said during the meeting.

The City of San Antonio has three proposals to address flooding around Highway 90 west of I-35. However, it would cost the removal of more than 100 homes. And if nothing is done, it could cost thousands of other homeowners their homes.

“The rain event that we’re trying to prevent is called a 100-year rain event, and this area has never seen a 100-year rain event, and that’s what we’re trying to focus on,” said Robert Reyna, assistant director of Public Works. “It’s a tough sell to tell people something really bad could happen when something small has never really happened.”

Each of the three proposals has different phases, costs, and communities that it would impact. Reyna said the updated FEMA maps show the area has a 1% chance of seeing a 100-year flood.

“The important thing is that those hundred homes that get purchased are at a risk level factor, so they are at risk of getting flooded and losing their house,” Reyna said. “So we’re trying to move them out of harm’s way, and at the same time, we can benefit people downstream.”

Any proposal would need to be approved by the city council before it’s placed in the 2027 bond for taxpayer vote.

“We’re just hoping the city does treat us fair, and if we do have to relocate, help these elderly people the best they can,” said Pablo Arriaga during the meeting.

The city could also do nothing. But Reyna said that choice also comes with a significant risk.

“If there is a 100-year flood event and they lose their homes because they’re designated in a 100-year flood event, they would not be able to rebuild their homes,” he said. “And if they don’t have insurance, they’re going to have a hard time finding a new place to live.”