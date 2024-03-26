Residents fear displacement as city considers flood prevention measures

SAN ANTONIO – Property owners in the Thompson Neighborhood area are worried a flood draft proposal by the City of San Antonio could cost them their homes.

The City of San Antonio has three proposals to address flooding around Highway 90 west of I-35. But it would cost the removal of more than 100 homes, if nothing is done it could cost thousands of other homeowners their homes.

Sara Cervantes has lived in her home for nearly 70 years. Her home is along the Concepcion Creek along Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive. If the city approves the first plan, her home and that of about 100 others could become a 52-acre park and pond to control flooding.

“Everybody is in tears and everybody is upset, and we don’t want to move from our homes,” she said.

Each of the three proposals has different phases, costs, and communities that it would impact. Robert Reyna Assistant Director of Public Works explains the updated FEMA maps show the area has a 1% chance of seeing a 100-year flood. The impact on other neighborhoods if nothing is done would have a tremendous impact.

“We understand there’s a big impact, for these neighborhoods. So this is not an easy decision this is something we all need to make together,” Said Reyna.

Any proposal would need to be approved by city council before it’s placed in the 2027 bond for taxpayer vote.

There have been several meetings regarding this plan, the next meeting is Wednesday, March 27 at Brentwood Middle School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.