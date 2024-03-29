Gardening with KSAT: Looking for big time bloomers that can take the heat and survive drought & freezes?

SAN ANTONIO – Spring has sprung and a lot of plants are either blooming or about to bloom. This is a perfect indicator that it’s time to plant your perennials.

KSAT 12 receives this question a lot: “What is the difference between a perennial and an annual?”

Well, perennials regrow every spring after they die off in the winter and annuals only live for one growing season.

So if you are wanting to plant long-term items in your garden that will survive triple-digit heat, droughts and freezes in South Texas, native perennials are the way to go.

Native plants aren’t just survivors, but also important to plant for our local ecosystem and pollinators, so it’s a win win.

You’ll want to plant them now before the triple-digit heat so they can establish strong roots.

Rainbow Gardens has a large selection of native perennials to chose from.

Here are some big time bloomers:

Native perennial Zexmenia or Creeping Ox Eye. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Zexmenia or Texas creeping ox-eye

Blooms from may to November and is a host plant for several butterflies.

Butterfly Weed is a native perennial that is also a host plant for Monarch and Queen butterflies. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Butterfly Weed

Blooms from May to September and is a host plant for monarch and queen butterflies.

Texas Sage or Cenizo is another great blooming shrub option that is a native perennial. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas sage or Cenizo

If you need a shrub that will also bloom, Texas Sage is your girl. These are also so so tolerant to all weather.

Esperanza, native perennial that makes a great blooming shrub option. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Esperanza

Another great shrub option. But a warning, these guys get huge, so don’t be afraid to cut down to the ground every winter, as they will shoot back up every Spring with a vengence. They can bloom through the triple-digits.

Blackfoot Daisy is a native perennial that blooms from Spring to November. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Blackfoot Daisy

Great for cottage aesthetic, bloom from March-September.

Mealy Blue Sage is a native perennial. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mealy Blue Sage

Honestly most native purple sages or salvias are some of the best bloomers through the heat and are stunning.

Greggs Mistflower attracts butterflies, deer tolerant and is a native perennial. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Greggs Mistflower