Gardening with KSAT: Looking for big time bloomers that can take the heat and survive drought & freezes?

SAN ANTONIO – Spring has sprung and a lot of plants are either blooming or about to bloom. This is a perfect indicator that it’s time to plant your perennials.
KSAT 12 receives this question a lot: “What is the difference between a perennial and an annual?”
Well, perennials regrow every spring after they die off in the winter and annuals only live for one growing season.
So if you are wanting to plant long-term items in your garden that will survive triple-digit heat, droughts and freezes in South Texas, native perennials are the way to go.
Native plants aren’t just survivors, but also important to plant for our local ecosystem and pollinators, so it’s a win win.
You’ll want to plant them now before the triple-digit heat so they can establish strong roots.
Rainbow Gardens has a large selection of native perennials to chose from.
Here are some big time bloomers:
Zexmenia or Texas creeping ox-eye
- Blooms from may to November and is a host plant for several butterflies.
Butterfly Weed
- Blooms from May to September and is a host plant for monarch and queen butterflies.
Texas sage or Cenizo
- If you need a shrub that will also bloom, Texas Sage is your girl. These are also so so tolerant to all weather.
Esperanza
- Another great shrub option. But a warning, these guys get huge, so don’t be afraid to cut down to the ground every winter, as they will shoot back up every Spring with a vengence. They can bloom through the triple-digits.
Blackfoot Daisy
- Great for cottage aesthetic, bloom from March-September.
Mealy Blue Sage
- Honestly most native purple sages or salvias are some of the best bloomers through the heat and are stunning.
Greggs Mistflower
- I have mentioned these so many times, but if you want butterflies of all kinds, this is the one. Cut them back to the ground every winter and they grow back super thick and bloom from mid-April to November.
- And remember to add compost and do a deep watering right after you plant. Depending on rain fall, make sure they get a deep watering every week while they are establishing themselves for the first couple of months.