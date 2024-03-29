Man who died in double shooting at Northeast Side home identified

San Antonio police respond to a fatal shooting in the 4900 block of Champlain Drive near Nacogdoches Road, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died in a double shooting at a Northeast Side home.

Miguel Sauceda, 52, and a woman both suffered gunshot wounds at the home in the 4900 block of Champlain Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was rushed to a hospital and, at last check, was in critical condition.

At the scene, San Antonio police labeled the shooting as an “attempted murder-suicide.”

However, as of Friday morning, a staff member at the medical examiner’s office said an examination had not yet been completed to determine the exact cause or manner of Sauceda’s death.

Police said the shooting happened while two other people, another adult and a child, were in the home.

They were able to escape safely and then run to a neighbor’s house to call for help, police said.

The investigation is continuing.