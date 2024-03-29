Man dead, woman in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was found dead, and a woman was rushed to a hospital after an attempted murder-suicide shooting Thursday night.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 4900 block of Champlain Drive, near Nacogdoches Road.

When police arrived, officers found the 53-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound and a 51-year-old woman seriously injured in the shooting.

Authorities said the woman was taken from the home by stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. In its preliminary investigation, SAPD declared the shooting as an attempted murder-suicide.

Police said one adult and one juvenile were able to flee the home unharmed. The two then ran to neighbors’ homes and implored them to call 911.

The department said its investigation remains ongoing.