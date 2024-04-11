Man shot in hip while driving on far West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was wounded in a shooting while driving on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 9500 block of Sugarloaf Drive, not far from Hunt Lane and Highway 151 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was shot in the hip while driving and he went to a home on Sugarloaf Drive to call for help. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man give officers two different shooting scenes, but they did not find evidence at either location.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD says they have no infomation on the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.