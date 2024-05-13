Driver arrested after T-boning police cruiser while under the influence on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday in the 12700 block of Interstate 10 in a shopping center near De Zavala Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old driver is expected to face charges after T-boning a San Antonio police unit and being found with drugs on the Northwest Side, SAPD said.

Police said Juan Ybarra was waiting for someone in the shopping center behind an IHOP in a black pickup truck. When that person never showed up, Ybarra left.

As he made his way through the lot, Ybarra admitted he fell asleep and was under the influence, police said.

SAPD said an officer also driving in the parking lot was unaware of Ybarra’s condition and saw the vehicle coming at him. The officer assumed Ybarra would stop since the officer had the right of way.

However, Ybarra could not stop and T-boned into the police unit, just feet from the shopping center’s entrance, SAPD said.

Police said the officer had some pain but was doing well and was checked by EMS after being extracted from the unit.

SAPD said they found meth, cocaine, and marijuana in the vehicle. Ybarra was arrested for DWI and several narcotics-related charged, police said. He will undergo a blood draw.

SAPD said Ybarra was by himself in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.