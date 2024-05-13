KSAT Connect users share videos of heavy rain, hail in San Antonio area

KSAT Connect images from Monday's storm in the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO – People in the KSAT 12 viewing area received plenty of rain as storms moved through on Monday.

Pictures and videos posted on KSAT Connect showed downpours around San Antonio and hail about the size of a pebble or quarter. However, people could see hail about the size of tennis balls or larger.

The main risk with any storm would be hail, and the secondary risk would be damaging gusty winds.

There is a 50% chance for severe storms until 6 p.m. Monday.

Make sure to keep up with your KSAT Weather Authority on the latest weather conditions. Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

