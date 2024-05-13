KSAT Connect users share videos of heavy rain, hail in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – People in the KSAT 12 viewing area received plenty of rain as storms moved through on Monday.
Pictures and videos posted on KSAT Connect showed downpours around San Antonio and hail about the size of a pebble or quarter. However, people could see hail about the size of tennis balls or larger.
>> MONDAY: Be on alert for possible severe storms in San Antonio area
The main risk with any storm would be hail, and the secondary risk would be damaging gusty winds.
There is a 50% chance for severe storms until 6 p.m. Monday.
Make sure to keep up with your KSAT Weather Authority on the latest weather conditions. Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.
If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.
We got peace size hail, confirmed, Westover Hills, and Culebra with extremely strong winds
