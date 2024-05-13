MONDAY: Be on alert for possible severe storms

While not for everyone, there will be some folks around the KSAT 12 viewing area who will see severe weather on Monday, May 13. Here’s what you need to know:
KEY POINTS
- 50% chance for severe storms Monday until 6 p.m.
- Highest area of risk extends from San Antonio eastward.
- Main risk with any storm would be hail, potentially the size of tennis balls or larger.
- Secondary risk with any storm would be damaging gusty winds.
- Make sure to check the radar and status of storms before driving this afternoon!
LIVE RADAR
