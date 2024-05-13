74º
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

MONDAY: Be on alert for possible severe storms

Severe storms capable of large hail will be possible around San Antonio/South Central Texas Monday afternoon

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, San Antonio, Storms
The highest risk for severe weather Monday is from San Antonio eastward (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While not for everyone, there will be some folks around the KSAT 12 viewing area who will see severe weather on Monday, May 13. Here’s what you need to know:

KEY POINTS

Storm chances peak Monday afternoon for San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • 50% chance for severe storms Monday until 6 p.m.
  • Highest area of risk extends from San Antonio eastward.
  • Main risk with any storm would be hail, potentially the size of tennis balls or larger.
  • Secondary risk with any storm would be damaging gusty winds.
  • Make sure to check the radar and status of storms before driving this afternoon!
  • We will keep you posted by providing updates on air, online, and on the FREE KSAT Weather Authority App

LIVE RADAR

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

