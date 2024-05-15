Man arrested after breaking into NW Side community mailbox, assaulting witness, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges after breaking into mailboxes at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

A person reported Quentin George Jr., 43, took a crowbar and broke into the community mailboxes at a complex in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek on Feb. 18, taking a large amount of mail.

The witness started recording George with a cellphone before George pushed him and struck him in the face with his fist, police said.

George then entered a getaway Subaru on the passenger side, fleeing the scene with an unidentified driver.

Officers were later called to a home in the 100 block of Sweetbriar on March 10 for a disturbance, where they identified the suspect.

George told police the parked vehicle at the home was his, matching the same description from the victim of the Feb. 18 incident, according to the affidavit.

George’s acquaintance positively identified him as the person in the mailbox break-in video recording after recognizing his clothing and accessories, police said.

George was charged with robbery in this case. The driver in the getaway vehicle has not been identified.