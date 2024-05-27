Cornyn hosts annual military service academy send-off ceremony in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas on Monday hosted his annual send-off ceremony in San Antonio for Texas students who will be attending U.S. military service academies this summer.

An estimated 350 people attended the event at Freeman Expo Hall. They included about 100 academy-bound students and their families, as well as local elected officials, community leaders, and representatives from local veterans’ organizations.

Cornyn was joined at the ceremony by keynote speaker Vice Admiral Joseph Maguire, who retired from the U.S. Navy in 2010 after 36 years of service and now serves as the executive director of the Clements Center for National Security.

Musical entertainment was provided by the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own” and Staff Sergeant Kayla Winslow from Fort Sam Houston.