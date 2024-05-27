Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery offers cleaner alternatives to old tradition

SAN ANTONIO – For almost anyone who has been there, it’s obvious by the rows of gleaming white marble headstones at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery that it is a very unique burial ground.

“The national cemeteries are national shrines,” said cemetery director Jerry Lefler.

Lefler said as a result, other than fresh or plastic flowers left in vases provided by the cemetery, there are few, if any balloons, stuffed animals or other mementos left at the gravesites.

Those items are picked up once a month, because if not, they could damage the headstone or cause a hazard for the mowers that maintain the grounds, Lefler said.

But, there is also a cherished tradition that can pose a bit of a problem.

Said to date back to Greek and Roman times, Earl Fontenot with the Wounded Warrior Project said leaving coins at gravesites became a silent tribute during the Vietnam War when it was unpopular to show support for the troops, even for fallen soldiers.

Fontenot said loose change left by someone on headstones served as a message to the families of the fallen.

He said the visitor would leave a penny if they visited, a nickel if they trained together, a dime if they served together overseas, and a quarter if they were there when they passed away.

Yet Fontenot said he understands how those could eventually be a problem, “especially here with the humidity, if we get rain, those coins can stain the headstones.”

Lefler said cemetery crews collect them regularly, because otherwise the coins can discolor and damage the white marble headstones.

“Then we have to take a sander and sand off the surface level of the marble,” Lefler said.

He said the coins that are collected go toward buying plants and trees, and the continued beautification of the cemetery.

But it’s said there are cleaner alternatives to honoring a family’s loved one.

Lefler said there is a now the Veterans Legacy Memorial administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a dedicated webpage for more than 10 million veterans where families can leave photos, messages and personal tributes.

So rather than leave a coin atop the headstone, “Take a photo of it. Pick up your coin and then upload that photo to VLM,” Lefler said. “Then it lasts forever. That way you preserve the beauty of the headstone.”

Fontenot also suggested making the photo of the coin on the headstone part of a family’s personal memorial or altar in their home.

In addition to little patriotic gnomes and small American flags, JoAnn Longoria said she planned to leave a coin at the gravesite of her stepfather, a World War II veteran who fought in Europe.

“For everything that he did for us, and his sacrifice as well,” she said.

When told about the idea of taking a photo and posting it on the Veterans Legacy Memorial website, Longoria said, “I’ll do it shortly after I’m done decorating his area.”

Perhaps even more meaningful than tokens of remembrance, Fontenot said, “As civilians, you want to live a life worthy of their sacrifice.”

