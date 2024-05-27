WATCH: Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will honor fallen servicemen and women on Monday with a Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. The ceremony will include a wreath laying, a moment of silence, a rifle salute, the playing of taps and speeches.

Lt. Col. US Army (Ret.) Keith Wilson will be the guest speaker and the 323rd Army Band Brass Quintet will provide music.

“Memorial Day allows us to remember our fallen heroes: our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who have selflessly served our nation,” Gerald Lefler, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery director, said in a news release. “As men and women continue to risk their lives around the world, we pause to remember the legacy of excellence of America’s service members.”

According to a news release, visitors should expect long delays. There will be no public parking on cemetery grounds on Memorial Day. All attendees will park at Cole High School and walk to the assembly area for the ceremony.

