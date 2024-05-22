93º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Insider

KSAT Connect: How are you commemorating Memorial Day? Share your photos

We want to honor and memorialize fallen service members

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Tags: KSAT Insider, KSAT Connect, Memorial Day
American Flag (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen service members of the U.S. Military. This year, Memorial Day falls on May 27.

KSAT wants to know how you are commemorating the holiday. Do you have a family member that you’d like to honor? Are you performing service or visiting a military cemetery?

Recommended Videos

Share your photos using KSAT Connect.

Below is a guide on how to post.

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Memorial Day” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email

Recommended Videos