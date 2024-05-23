Pearl’s Pullman Market offers military members discounts starting Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – Pullman Market, the newest grocery and restaurant attraction at Pearl, is debuting deals for military members just in time for Memorial Day.

The “Military Monday” discounts begin Memorial Day and will go into effect each Monday until Veterans Day, which this year falls on Monday, Nov. 11.

Recommended Videos

The market, located at 221 Newell Avenue, said active military and veterans are eligible to save 10% on purchases at its five go-to eateries and two restaurants — Mezquite and Fife & Farro. The go-to eateries offer options including burgers, tacos, sandwiches, ceviche, coffee and ice cream.

Military members are also eligible for a 5% discount for purchases at the market’s grocery store, but the discounts do not extend to alcoholic purchases, the market said.

The market plans to open two more restaurants — Isidore and Nicosi — within the facility later this summer. Those same 10% discounts will be available to military members each Monday when the restaurants open, officials said.

Active military and veterans must be able to prove eligibility for the discounts by showing their military ID at checkout.

Mezquite is open for business from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fife & Farro opens for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The market itself will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.