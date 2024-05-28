Man arrested after woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side

San Antonio police officers detain a man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint on the South Side on May 28, 2024.

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint on the South Side.

San Antonio police responded to Curtis Street on the South Side around 8 a.m. to find a female victim with minor injuries.

Recommended Videos

She told police that a man walked up, pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out of her Chevy Trax SUV.

The man pushed the woman out of the car and took off.

Police were able to track the vehicle after deploying a helicopter, at which point they saw the man pick up another woman in the vehicle, according to a sergeant at the scene.

Eventually, the pair bailed out of the vehicle on a dead end.

Both were detained in the 6800 block of Atlas. The vehicle was found by officers off Linn Road, a few miles away from the initial crime scene.

The man’s charges aren’t immediately known and it isn’t clear whether the woman is facing any charges.