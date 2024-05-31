Light up your yoga workout with Glowga next Thursday

The Glowga event will be held monthly on First Thursdays starting at 7:30 p.m. at Main Plaza.

SAN ANTONIO – Glowsticks, yoga, cocktails and a light show, oh my!

Glowga on the Plaza with Mobile Om promises a great workout with a glowing twist next Thursday, as part of the city’s First Thursdays initiative starting June 6.

The Glowga event will be held monthly on First Thursdays starting at 7:30 p.m. at Main Plaza, 115 North Main Ave.

Glowsticks and wearables will be available to help participants light up their workouts. Those looking to attend should bring their own mat to the event.

“No experience is required. A positive, welcoming vibe ready to meet new friends and neighbors is highly recommended,” an event post said.

Class participants are encouraged to stay after class for a mocktail or cocktail with local vendors and to watch the SAGA light show projected onto the facade of the San Fernando Cathedral.

You can register for the event here.

There is street parking, nearby surface lots and a garage by the Main Plaza. Find more parking locations here.