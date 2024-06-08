100º
1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Texas, police say

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on Saturday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

AUSTIN, Texas – A shooting outside a Waffle House turned deadly early Saturday morning, according to Austin police.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.

Upon arrival, police said officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where one died, APD said. The second victim’s condition has not been specified.

Investigators said they don’t currently have any suspect information, but the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call APD’s Homicide Unit at 512-477-3588 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

