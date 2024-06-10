Man displaced from West Side home by early-morning fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been displaced from his West Side home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of South San Horacio Avenue, not far from West Commerce Street and South General McMullen.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire started in the front of the house and then began to make its way to the back. A male resident inside the home smelled the smoke and was able to make it out of a side door of the house. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and determine the exact cause.

The SAFD said because of the fire the man has since been displaced and the American Red Cross has been called in to assist him.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $70,000.