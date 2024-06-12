San Antonio River Authority is pushing people to prepare for potential flooding

San Antonio is in Flash Flood Alley. That means we're at a higher risk for flooding because of our terrain, soil and rainfall rates.

SAN ANTONIO – When it rains in San Antonio, problems pour.

Water “falls fast and it flows fast,” Erin Cavazos, the manager of engineering at the San Antonio River Authority, said. “There’s no space for that flood water to go.”

Flooding and lingering water can be widespread in the Alamo City, which is why the SA River Authority is pushing people to be proactive with flooding across Texas and potential storms Tuesday night.

“We’ve been working on drainage solutions and flooding solutions for a century,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos said San Antonio is in Flash Flood Alley, meaning our city is at a higher risk for flooding because of our terrain, soil, and rainfall rates.

When it floods here, the River Authority said it relies on its 200 low-water crossing sensors to notify people of flooding and road closures. That information is now accessible on the Waze app.

“Our biggest concern when it comes to flood risk is our low-water crossings. A lot of those people use those every day, and it’s just kind of habit,” Cavazos said. “When it rains, they’re very dangerous.”

Rain across San Antonio also reveals decades-old drainage issues. In January, KSAT did a Know My Neighborhood story in the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood specifically about flooding. Neighbors said drainage in that community shows long-term infrastructure issues that the city is trying to tackle.

That’s why nonprofits like San Antonio Aware And Prepared said short-term preparedness is so important.

“You hear it all the time. Turn around, don’t drown,” Joseph Villarreal, the director, said.

Villarreal also suggested ways to protect your property before a storm. He suggested trimming trees that could fall on your home, clearing drains on your street, and securing outdoor furniture.

Meanwhile, the SA River Authority is looking into flooding solutions. It’s working with the city on getting capital improvements and FEMA to update Bexar County’s Floodplain maps.