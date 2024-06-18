City of San Antonio set to give away free gun safe boxes this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month and the City of San Antonio in partnership with District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran and COPS Metro are giving away free gun safety boxes.

Viagran said it’s an effort to continue the conversation about gun education.

“This is just making sure that the guns that you have at home don’t end up in somebody else’s hands, that that shouldn’t have them, whether that’s the youth or whether that is, you know, somebody who breaks in and happens to find it and then it gets it’s out there on the streets,” she said.

The boxes are basic and Viagran said there are others that are more high tech and cost more, so those who can afford that should get them.

“Owning a gun and being responsible gun owner means an investment,” she said.

The safe boxes given away by the city are meant for those who have guns and don’t want to get rid of them, but can’t afford to buy a box.

“It’s really for the people that didn’t do the buyback program and turn in their gun because they just thought, well, one day I might need it or I’m going to go to that shooting range once again. We’ll make sure it’s in that lockbox when you do,” Viagran said.

Details on how to sign up for the free boxes will be released in a news conference later Tuesday.

Viagran said gun owners who have stickers on their vehicles or signs outside their home to be sure to secure their weapons, since those signs are advertising the fact that there might be guns inside their home or vehicles.