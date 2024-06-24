Celebrate the Fourth of July safely by practicing firework safety

SAN ANTONIO – While fireworks are fun to watch, they can be dangerous to play with.

If you plan on popping fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday, the Bexar County Fire Marshal advises residents to “Designate a Douser.”

A designated douser would be an adult in charge of overseeing the proper dousing of spent fireworks. The douser will help avoid potential flames rising out of the trash bin as well when done popping fireworks.

According to Bexar County Deputy Chief Fire Marshal John Ortega, there were 49 firework-related emergency calls that caused about $240,000 in damages last year.

“So the calls ranged from anything from vehicle fires or even people’s residents catching fire,” Ortega said. “What we find is that a lot of times when it’s fireworks related, it’s because people are improperly disposing of the fireworks.”

“What we mean by that, is basically getting all of your fireworks debris or fireworks trash. That’s still hot, it’s still actually smoldering and burning. They’ll put it in the trash can and put it either inside their garage or next to their home. Unfortunately with all the other trash in there, in about an hour, hour and a half, it flares up and it catches the entire house on fire.”

The Fire Marshal’s office put together a list of how to properly dispose fireworks and other safety tips on its website.

Here are some fireworks safety tips:

Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Store fireworks in a cool and dry place.

You can keep a water hose nearby or a bucket of water and avoid dry grass, dead vegetation, or other flammable materials.

Do not re-light a dud firework. If a firework doesn’t work, dispose of it correctly.

Depending on weather on the day of the event, do not light any fireworks if there are winds above 10 mph.

Here is a list of how to safely dispose of fireworks:

Once you are done enjoying popping fireworks, the next step is to safely soak the used fireworks and duds in a bucket for at least 15 minutes.

Drain excess water on gravel or grass.

Wrap soaked fireworks in a plastic bag. This will help ensure that they do not dry out.

The final step is to place the bag in a trash bin. Fireworks can’t be recycled or composted.

Alternative ideas to celebrate the holiday without fireworks:

Go to a public fireworks display such as the Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park.

Use glow sticks for the kids or everyone! This is a safe alternative to a sparkler. A sparkler can heat up to 1,200 degrees!

Noise makers are loud and efficient to make all the loud noises for the celebration.

Create an outdoor movie night.

Buy red, white, and blue silly string.

Create patriotic crafts with the family.

Here are safety tips and information from Baptist Health System doctors:

Never use fireworks around pets. Pets can also suffer severe burns or trauma, and many pets are easily frightened by loud noises and can become lost, scared or disoriented.

For grilling: Keep your grill clean by removing grease and fat buildup, make sure your grill is far away from your home and never leave it unattended when in use, keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.

For swimming: Have a swimming buddy and don’t swim alone. Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket appropriate for your weight and size and water activity. Also, swim sober and never take your eyes off children or weak swimmers in your care.

Related Story: