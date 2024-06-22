Where to celebrate the Fourth of July, watch fireworks in San Antonio and the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – Let freedom ring — Fourth of July fireworks are back this year!
The Independence Day holiday falls on a Thursday this year, but some areas are celebrating the weekend before.
Many San Antonio-area parks and suburbs have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music and fireworks for this year’s holiday.
San Antonio’s event at Woodlawn Lake will also return this year, starting at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Here is a list of places to see fireworks from San Antonio to the Hill Country. This list will be updated as more places, cities and suburbs announce events.
- Alamo Heights: The “Glorious 4th of July Neighborhood Parade” will begin at 10 a.m. and its way towards west end of Argyle Avenue.
- Boerne: The annual Boerne Independence Day fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at Boerne City Park. The show is scheduled to last about 25 minutes. There will be a food truck at the park and participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket and are asked to not bring any tents.
- Floresville: The City of Floresville is hosting a free Fourth of July Festival at the Floresville Event Center with doors opening at 3 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors along with activities for children. Music performances will begin with Small Town Habit at 5:30 p.m., followed by country artist Robert Ray, and Ricky Naranjo Y Los Gamblers at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m.
- Fredericksburg: The “Texas 4th of July Parade” will take place at 10 a.m. on July 4, beginning on Main Street. Between noon and 5 p.m. will be a “Fourth of July, Luckenbach Texas-style” event that will include free live music, a kids’ art contest, dance lessons and more. The city’s fireworks show at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park starts at 9:30 p.m. with viewing areas inside the park and at the Gillespie County Fair Grounds. (Bring your lawn chairs, food, and drinks.) Visit here for more Fourth of July events in the area.
- Helotes: The City of Helotes will hold its free Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3, at the Helotes Festival Grounds located at 12210 Leslie Road. The event begins at 6 p.m. The firework show will begin at 9:15 p.m.
- Kerrville: The “Fourth on the River” celebration will have a concert and vendors for July 4 in Louise Hays Park at 202 Thompson Drive with the “largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country.” The show is expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Leon Valley: The city’s events will start at 7:30 a.m. with the Pioneer Firecracker 5K run/walk at 6828 Poss Road on July 4, and continue with its 30th annual July 4 parade at 7 p.m. Over at Raymond Rimkus Park, located at 6440 Evers Road, food truck vendors will be open from 4:30-9:30 p.m. A laser show will be accompanied with the firework show at 9:35 p.m. following by the performance of Finding Friday at 10 p.m.
- San Marcos: The city will have its annual fireworks show on July 4. City officials said the parking lots of the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, City Park or Bobcat Stadium provide great views of the fireworks display which will begin at 9:30 p.m. and last about 20 minutes.
- Schertz: The “4th of July Jubilee” starts with a 5K and parade on the morning of July 4. The parade will start at 9:30 a.m., and a kids’ carnival will open at 11 a.m. at Thulemeyer Park. Live music starts at 6 p.m. at Pickrell Park. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. at Pickrell/Thulemeyer Park.
- SeaWorld San Antonio: The amusement park will have a fireworks show for Independence Day at 9:45 p.m. on July 4. For tickets, click here.
- Seguin: On June 29, the city will host Freedom Fiesta from 6-11 p.m. in Central Park in downtown Seguin. On June 30, The San Antonio Symphonic Band will play a medley of patriotic tunes starting at 7 p.m. in Central Park. Bring your own chairs. On July 3, the Fireworks Fiesta will start at 9:30 p.m. Patrons can also get a view of the Fireworks Fiesta at Starcke Park and the surrounding area. On July 4, the city will host a Flag Raising Ceremony at 9 a.m. at Central Park followed by the “Biggest Small-town Fourth of July Parade in Texas” on Austin Street.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The amusement park’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 and will continue to have a firework show until July 6.
- Somerset: The city will host a movie in the park followed by fireworks with free hotdogs, popcorn, drinks and music. Festivities start at 6 p.m. The movie will soon be announced. It will start at sundown with fireworks to follow at 7360 East 6th Street.
- Terrell Hills: The Terrell FreedomFest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be on July 4 at the Terrell Municipal Airport located at 400 East British Flying School.
- Woodlawn Lake: The San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio will hold its Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The free event will include food trucks, vendors, live music and carnival games. The night will culminate with a fireworks show.
- Windcrest: The city will host its annual “4th of July Parade” starting at 10 a.m. July 4 at City Hall located at 8601 Midcrown Drive.
