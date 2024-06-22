Where to celebrate the Fourth of July, watch fireworks in San Antonio and the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – Let freedom ring — Fourth of July fireworks are back this year!

The Independence Day holiday falls on a Thursday this year, but some areas are celebrating the weekend before.

Many San Antonio-area parks and suburbs have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music and fireworks for this year’s holiday.

San Antonio’s event at Woodlawn Lake will also return this year, starting at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Here is a list of places to see fireworks from San Antonio to the Hill Country. This list will be updated as more places, cities and suburbs announce events.

