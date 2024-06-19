77º
City of San Antonio to host 2024 Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park

Free events include Aqua Zumba Class, Lotería, and a fireworks show

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

San Antonio Parks Foundation celebrates Fourth of July with the City of San Antonio (Courtesy photo via San Antonio Parks Foundation)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re still deciding what to do on the Fourth of July holiday, the City of San Antonio is preparing a full day of activities at Woodlawn Lake Park.

The City of San Antonio’s Fourth of July Celebration is a free event that will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Fitness activities begin at 9 a.m.

Fourth of July flyer (Courtesy photo via San Antonio Parks Foundation)

Activities for the day are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is the list of events happening throughout the day:

  • Aqua Zumba class will take place from 9-10 a.m. at the Woodland Lake Park Public Pool.
  • Zumba class will take place from 10 a.m.- noon at the Woodland Lake Gym.
  • Children’s activities will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. near the playground under the pavilion.
  • Local food trucks, carnival games, and live music: From 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., there will be vendors and food trucks serving up turkey legs, BBQ, hot dogs, chicken on a stick, and more. Carnival games will also be available to the public.
  • Wrestling matches will be hosted by Texas Wrestling and Entertainment from noon- 5 p.m.
  • Lotería sessions will run from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Welcome salute buttresses: Starting at 7 p.m., the evening program will feature distinguished guests, Bexar County Commissioners, and San Antonio City Council Members.
  • H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza will begin at 9 p.m., and the show will last 12 minutes.

Woodland Lake Park does not allow overnight camping and is an alcohol-free environment.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation also recommends bringing lawn chairs/blankets for seating, reusable water bottles, sunscreen, umbrellas, and hats for sun protection.

Participants are encouraged to bring trash bags or appropriate containers to dispose of trash.

