City of San Antonio to host 2024 Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park

San Antonio Parks Foundation celebrates Fourth of July with the City of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re still deciding what to do on the Fourth of July holiday, the City of San Antonio is preparing a full day of activities at Woodlawn Lake Park.

The City of San Antonio’s Fourth of July Celebration is a free event that will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Fitness activities begin at 9 a.m.

Fourth of July flyer (Courtesy photo via San Antonio Parks Foundation)

Activities for the day are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is the list of events happening throughout the day:

Aqua Zumba class will take place from 9-10 a.m. at the Woodland Lake Park Public Pool.

Zumba class will take place from 10 a.m.- noon at the Woodland Lake Gym.

Children’s activities will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. near the playground under the pavilion.

Local food trucks, carnival games, and live music: From 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., there will be vendors and food trucks serving up turkey legs, BBQ, hot dogs, chicken on a stick, and more. Carnival games will also be available to the public.

Wrestling matches will be hosted by Texas Wrestling and Entertainment from noon- 5 p.m.

Lotería sessions will run from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Welcome salute buttresses : Starting at 7 p.m., the evening program will feature distinguished guests, Bexar County Commissioners, and San Antonio City Council Members.

H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza will begin at 9 p.m., and the show will last 12 minutes.

Woodland Lake Park does not allow overnight camping and is an alcohol-free environment.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation also recommends bringing lawn chairs/blankets for seating, reusable water bottles, sunscreen, umbrellas, and hats for sun protection.

Participants are encouraged to bring trash bags or appropriate containers to dispose of trash.