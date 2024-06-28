Jury deliberating fate of woman convicted of deadly DWI accident

Samantha Castillo testifies in the punishment phase of her trial.

SAN ANTONIO – Closing arguments took place in the punishment phase of Samantha Castillo’s trial on Friday.

Castillo on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the charge of intoxication manslaughter, and the case went straight to punishment.

A jury will decide what sentence to hand down. That range of punishment can be anywhere from probation up to 20 years in prison.

On April 7, 2021, Castillo left a St. Mary’s bar and hit bicyclist Beatrice Gonzalez as she was waiting for other cyclists on the sidewalk right in front of Central Catholic High School.

Surveillance video from the school showed the car Castillo was driving speed over the curb and hit Gonzalez, who was thrown several feet down the street.

A fire station across the street heard the accident and immediately rendered aid to Gonzalez, but her injuries were too severe.

On Thursday, the jury heard from character witnesses for the defense, who talked about how Castillo has changed since the crash. She has since joined Alcoholics Anonymous and started a nonprofit organization called “Think Twice San Antonio.”