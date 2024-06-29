SAPD arrests 3 juveniles accused in connection with firearms, criminal mischief charges

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said three juveniles were taken into custody and accused of a connection with a two-day stolen vehicle scheme.

Authorities said they originally received information about a stolen 2024 BMW X3 on Thursday. Later that day, police said the BMW matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved with other home and vehicle burglaries in unspecified portions of Bexar County.

The BMW was later found abandoned, but police believed the suspect(s) were connected to an incident where a Ford Explorer and an Infiniti QX50 were also stolen.

Detectives said they searched for the suspects at various apartment complexes around 10 p.m. Friday, including a North Side complex in the 4900 block of Woodstone Drive.

While at the complex, the detectives said they found the Ford Explorer abandoned and also saw the Infiniti QX50 being driven. Detectives contacted other SAPD officers, who then initiated a pursuit of the Infiniti on Interstate 10.

SAPD said it was unable to stop the Infiniti as it weaved around vehicles on I-10. However, the Infiniti struck two vehicles that caused minor damage.

After the second vehicle was hit, authorities said three suspects abandoned the Infiniti — and the scene — on foot.

Police said its officers caught up with the juveniles, discovered firearms and arrested them. The unidentified juveniles, two who are 15 years old and one who is 14 years old, are facing evasion, unlawful firearm carry, unauthorized motor vehicle use and criminal mischief charges.

All three stolen vehicles were recovered, officers said.

The department said more charges could be added as its investigation continues.