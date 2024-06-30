Family grapples with new normal after home is completely destroyed by fire

SAN ANTONIO – Three people survived a house fire on Friday. The San Antonio Fire Department believes the fire started near the chimney and then claimed an entire family home on Burning Sunrise Drive.

The Hernandez family is now navigating a new reality without the home that holds decades of memories.

“Everything got burned,” Adelita Hernandez said. “Everything fell down.”

Adelita Hernandez owned the home for more than three decades. Three of her family members died during the pandemic, and they were all living in this home before they passed. It’s a home that Adelita and her family hold especially close to their hearts.

Hernandez was at home lying down when her chimney caught on fire. She tells KSAT that her two sons were asleep when her neighbors repeatedly knocked on the door, warning them to leave and saving their lives.

That’s when her granddaughter, Jasmin Hernandez, tried to get ahold of her.

“Then I called her on the Alexa that I have, and all I could see was smoke,” Jasmin said.

The family told KSAT it’s tough to manage but that they are standing strong in their faith as some of the very few items still standing were two crosses over the doorway of their home.

“That’s why when I got here, I just started crying,” Jasmin said. “We don’t have nothing else.”

The family said their neighbors have been there for them every step of the way. Among other things, they hope the city will pray for them as they adjust to a new normal.

“Anything helps,” Jasmin said. “Anything. Clothes, furniture, donations, prayers. Because, lord, she believes in God so much.