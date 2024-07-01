Daiso working to meet customer demand amid high volume of daily transactions

Daiso's hours are from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.- 8p.m. Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t had a chance to visit the Japanese store Daiso in Alamo Ranch, you may want to come on the days the stores receive their shipments.

Daiso continues to sell many items until they are sold out, such as food and Sanrio products.

Store manager Stephanie Guerra said they received 17 pallets of food, stationary and Hello Kitty items last Thursday, and by the end of Friday, they were all sold out.

“We’re adjusting our stock to meet the demands that we’re seeing here in San Antonio. We have done so well,” Guerra said. “Our headquarters in Japan is really looking into us, making sure we get that extra support. So that way, we can go with the volume that we’re having here.”

Daiso is sold out of snacks and food until their next shipment comes in. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The store receives new product shipments on Tuesday and Thursday every week.

Wait time has decreased since the store added a new cash register.

Now, two self-checkout lines and two cash registers allow customers to get in and out quickly.

While customers wait 15-20 minutes to enter the door, Guerra said the store has seen over 1,100 transactions daily.

Daiso carries various products, including Japanese ramen, beauty products, candy, toys and more.

New products are expected to come in the upcoming shipment, such as shower caps, cloth pouches and more.

Daiso’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.