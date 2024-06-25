Japanese store Daiso to open three more SA stores for Fall 2024

Daiso’s hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – Large crowds continue making their way to the Japanese store Daiso in Alamo Ranch.

Daiso Store Manager Meilin Cedillo said she expects the store to remain busy since they are the only store in the city.

The store may be a far drive to some, but soon, the company will expand more stores to the San Antonio area, according to Daiso USA Press.

“We have been getting great, great support from the community. We’re super excited,” David Schelnick, the area’s store manager, said.

The store sells plushies, Japanese food, home décor, Sanrio products and more.

Here are the upcoming San Antonio Daiso stores:

Daiso at Westover Marketplace, located at 8203 State Highway 151 on the far West Side.

Daiso at Valley View Shopping Center, located at 8521 Blanco Road, Suite 8523.

Daiso at Thousand Oaks Shopping Center, located at 2939 Thousand Oaks Drive.

There is no exact date for the grand opening of the stores.

Schelnick also added that two additional store openings in Austin — one in South Austin and one in Pflugerville — are expected.