Grand opening of Japanese store Daiso attracts ‘overwhelming’ crowd

SAN ANTONIO – Large crowds of people camped out in front of Daiso in the Alamo Ranch area for its grand opening over the weekend.

Daiso, a 5,661-square-foot store that sells decorations, beauty products, and more, hosted a special offering for the first two days of the grand opening at 5347 W Loop 1604 N., Suite #105.

Many of the people who showed up for the store’s opening weekend started camping out in the early hours of the morning, well before Daiso opened.

Daiso's hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

“I showed up at like 4:45 this morning ready to go; nobody else was here, but I’m definitely very excited to see the picked-over scraps,” said Lorenzo P.

Lorenzo mentioned how he was particularly interested in purchasing items that were sold out on Saturday and are not normally available to San Antonio residents.

“We saw a lot of like more of like 3rd kind of culture, kind of like Asian, Hawaii vibes, that’s what I saw,” said Lilliana Santos.

Santos arrived at Daiso on Sunday at 7 a.m. to ensure she arrived on time. Her friend, Jenika Alvarado, detailed the experience of having to wait in line for long periods of time outside.

“Oh, yeah. Bring an umbrella, bring a fan, bring chairs like to be prepared ‘cause we weren’t and were almost close to death,” joked Alvarado.

David Schelick, the store’s area manager, said the response to the opening weekend was ‘overwhelming.’

“The response was overwhelming. We love San Antonio. San Antonio came out to support. We are super excited. We are also going to be opening more locations in the San Antonio coming very soon,” said Schelick.

The first 100 customers on Saturday and Sunday to purchase a minimum of $30 received an exclusive goodie bag.

