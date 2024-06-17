Japanese store Daiso to open on June 22

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a fan of Japanese culture — Daiso, a store that sells decorations, beauty products and more, is having its grand opening this Saturday.

The store will host a special offering for the first two days of its grand opening in the Alamo Ranch area at 5347 W Loop 1604 N., Suite #105. The first 100 customers each day to purchase a minimum of $30 will receive an exclusive goodie bag.

The 5,661-square-foot store will have Japanese-inspired home décor, stationery, food, beauty, and more.

“San Antonio-based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region,” John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA said in a press release. “We currently operate 132 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024″.

Daiso’s hours will be from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.