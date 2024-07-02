Man shot while inside car on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s East Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the intersection of Rigsby Avenue and Amanda Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Pecan Valley Drive, after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to his back. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check he was listed in “serious” condition.

Police said they presently do not have a motive for the shooting. Several witnesses were also inside the victim’s vehicle when the shooting occurred.

SAPD said they do not know who fired the gunshots and that they only have a description of a dark-colored car. They are now talking to the witnesses.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.