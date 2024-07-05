Severe weather in Bexar County? Find resources to keep you safe here

SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather can happen anytime in Texas, and it’s important to remain calm and stay informed about resources to help you in an emergency.
KSAT has compiled a list of resources you can use during severe weather in the Bexar County area.
- Find the KSAT Doppler radar here: WATCH LIVE: Doppler Radar
- Find weather alerts from KSAT here: Weather Alerts for San Antonio, Texas
- Find the latest information about CPS Energy power outages and tips here: MAP: Current power outages in Bexar County
- Find the latest road conditions at low water crossings in Bexar County and Texas here: Map: Emergency road closures in San Antonio, Bexar County, Hill Country and Texas
- Find out about the roadways to avoid during heavy flooding here: Avoid these notorious roadways prone to flooding during heavy rain in San Antonio
- Find tips to avoid high water situations here: Drivers warned to ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’
- Find updates from the National Weather Service for San Antonio here.
Plus, send us your weather photos and videos on KSAT Connect here.