Drivers warned to ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department and Bexar County are reminding drivers ahead of expected heavy rains to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

The Fire Department warned that vehicles can float away in even relatively shallow water, as tires begin to act like flotation devices. The department said a 3,000-pound car can float away after stalling in just a few inches of water.

In addition to the life-threatening dangers to drivers and first responders, the Fire Department said drivers may also faces fines for driving in high water. Driving around a high water barricade carries a maximum penalty of $2,000 and 180 days in jail. If rescued, everyone in the vehicle may be charged a fee of $650.

As always, the city of San Antonio will have a list of current road closures online throughout the weekend. Click here to see it.

Low water crossings in Bexar County that cannot be eliminated are being identified with Highwater Alert Lifesaving Technology, or HALT, the county said.

HALT is the county's high water detection system that warns drivers when there is too much water over a road to drive on it safely. Flashing lights and traffic gates will alert drivers at HALT sensor locations when water has reached unsafe heights. Drivers who see activated HALT signals are warned to turn around.

Drivers are encouraged to call 210-335-5900 to report a malfunctioning HALT location or to report a flooded road in Bexar County.

There are currently 50 HALT locations in Bexar County with another 90 to come.

Check the county’s website for current road closures and to see the current HALT locations.