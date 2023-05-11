Prepare for heavy rainfall with these best practices

With an elevated flooding risk expected Mother's Day Weekend, be sure to review safety tips before heading out.

Heavy rainfall is expected in South Central Texas this Mother’s Day Weekend as additional weather disturbances roll across the Lone Star State.

This rain event is expected to elevate the flooding risk, especially Friday night and throughout the day Saturday.

There are several ways to stay prepared when heavy rain events are in the forecast. Let’s dive into them below:

Check gutters and downspouts

Be sure that your gutters and downspouts around your home are clear of leaves and debris. If not, water may overflow and cause damage to siding.

Fix sagging or loose gutters and make sure that downspouts are able to drain that water well away from your house.

Clear neighborhood storm drains of debris

Leaves, trash, and other items can clog up your neighborhood storm drains over time if not cleaned out.

When heavy rain is in the forecast, remove any debris from these storm drains beforehand to allow for accumulating water to properly drain.

Protect outdoor furniture, lawn items

Cover outdoor furniture and patio items with tarps to protect them from the rain.

Secure any loose lawn items and bring trash cans in closer to the house.

Keep up with tree maintenance

Some trees may have weakened due to the persistent drought conditions that we’ve seen in South Central Texas. If time allows, consider trimming limbs that may be damaged or rotting since some may snap or become easily uprooted in times of heavy rainfall.

Flood safety reminders

When flooding occurs, move to higher ground when safe.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded roadway, and remember the saying “Turn around, don’t drown.”

6 inches of fast-moving flood water is enough to sweep a person off their feet. 12 inches of fast-moving flood water is enough to move cars off the road.

Stay away from areas that are prone to flooding (such as low-water crossings and poor drainage spots), and don’t drive around barricaded/blocked off roadways. Here’s a list of a few areas around San Antonio that often see flooding issues when heavy rainfall occurs.

Avoid downed power lines or electrical wires.

Stay weather aware

Monitor the latest forecast changes to stay in-the-know. Keep up with your KSAT Weather Authority for live updates and reports on-air, online, and on the KSAT Weather Authority App

Bexar County preparations

In addition to preparing your home and neighborhood, Bexar County officials are also taking the necessary precautions ahead of the heavy rain.

The Public Works department will have pre-positioned barriers set up near areas that are prone to flooding, and will be ready to assist in areas that require a response due to high water.

For the latest flood information and road closures in the county, visit bexarflood.org.

